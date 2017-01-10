The Independence Day star is currently documenting her efforts to launch her own male stripper revue on her U.S. reality TV show Vivica's Black Magic, but she hit headlines last week (ends06Jan17) after suggesting homosexual men have no place at her all-male exotic show.

During an appearance on New York radio show The Breakfast Club, Vivica was asked if her strippers would dance for male club patrons too.

"Aw, hell no," the actress exclaimed. "Back all that up. No! No!"

Explaining her response, she said, "Because there's no need to. They dance for women. It's called the 'ultimate girls' night out' for a reason."

Her comments prompted a backlash from her gay fans online, and now actor/director Jean-Claude LaMarre, who executive produces Vivica's Black Magic, has distanced himself from the 52-year-old's outburst.

"The comments were out of order, and it does not represent our attitudes toward the LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender) community. All are welcomed (sic)," he told TMZ.com, adding, "Vivica speaks for herself not the business or the show."

According to the outlet, LaMarre, whose Chocolate City movie helped Vivica come up with the idea to launch her own male revue, will continue to produce the series, but has no interest in working directly with the actress.