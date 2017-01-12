Vivica A. Fox is looking for a new man in 2017, insisting he must be fun and over 40.
The 52-year-old Kill Bill star, who briefly dated 50 Cent, admits she wants to take a break this year after a busy 2016 and focus on herself - and that means finding a soulmate.
The actress insists she's done with young hunks and now wants a "gentleman" who takes care of himself.
"I'd like to meet a nice partner... someone that's fun, that's outgoing, that's got a great sense of humour, that likes to travel and takes good care of himself," she tells Access Hollywood Live. "I'm trying to date older... I'm trying to find me a nice gentleman; that'll be lovely."
Meanwhile, Vivica is back on good terms with her rapper ex after implying he was secretly gay during a TV interview in 2015.
Her comment sparked a war of words between the former lovers on social media, which concluded earlier this month (02Jan17) when the pair hugged and made up at New York's Madison Square Garden during a New York Knicks game.
"He's someone that regardless that our relationship didn't work out, that I always carry a very special place for him in my heart and I wanted to let him know that," she said. "We had some public beef and we needed to get past that and grow the hell up.
"I gave him a hug and let him know that - that no matter what we go through, I'll always have love for you."
Vivica and 50, real name Curtis Jackson, dated in 2013.
