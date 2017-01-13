The Independence Day star is currently documenting her efforts to launch her own male stripper revue on U.S. reality TV show Vivica's Black Magic, and she hit headlines last week (ends06Jan17) after suggesting homosexual men have no place at the all-male exotic show.

During an appearance on New York radio show The Breakfast Club, Vivica was asked if her strippers would dance for male club patrons too.

"Aw, hell no," the actress exclaimed. "Back all that up. No! No!"

Explaining her response, she said, "They dance for women. It's called the 'ultimate girls' night out' for a reason."

Her comments prompted a backlash from her gay fans, and actor/director Jean-Claude LaMarre, who executive produces Vivica's Black Magic, distanced himself from the 52-year-old's outburst.

"The comments were out of order, and it does not represent our attitudes toward the LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender) community. All are welcomed (sic)," he told TMZ.com, adding, "Vivica speaks for herself not the business or the show."

However, the actress has now spoken out about the controversy, insisting she wasn't trying to be offensive.

"I've been a FRIEND n (and) supporter of the LGBT community for years! My intention was not to offend anyone and I'm woman enough to apologize if you felt that way," Fox wrote in response to an Instagram comment earlier this week (ends12Jan17).

"My show has already been taped and I was just doing something for the ladies but all are welcome to enjoy Vivica's Black Magic Show! It's HAWT (hot)... I'm all about LOVE not HATE dawling (darling)! Have a blessed day."