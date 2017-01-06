Vivica A. Fox has ended her feud with 50 Cent.

The 52-year-old actress and the 'In Da Club' rapper dated in 2003 and had a bitter break-up, but after years of fighting, Vivica recently reached out to her 41-year-old ex and they have now put their differences behind them.

Speaking on the 'Wendy Williams Show', she said: ''I ran into him at the Knicks game. It is so time for this to be over with, as far as beefing back and forth... I walked over to him, and I said, 'Happy New Year.'

''Someone has to be the bigger person. I gave him a hug, we talked for a few minutes, and that was that.

''As much as we've been through, I will always have love for him. He was literally my true love.

''I hated to have to beef with him, but I don't let nobody mess with me. I ain't no punk.''

Vivica and 50 Cent - whose real name is Curtis Jackson - had a far from perfect relationship and their most recent argument saw the brunette beauty imply the musician is gay whilst appearing on US show 'What Happens Live' in 2015.

Shortly after the televised interview, 50 Cent hit out at his ex on social media.

He wrote: ''Oh No!!!, Now she thinks I'm gay because I let her lick my A**. LMAO. Wait,I didn't want her to,she forced me, my hands were tied. 50 shades of grey (sic).''

However, despite the comments, Vivica has always insisted she still holds a ''very special'' place in her heart for the star.

She recently said: ''I will always have a very special place in my heart for him just because at one point I was in love with him, I dated him.

''It was crazy, we only dated for less than six months, but it lasted on and off for years.

''You know sometimes you've dated someone and no matter how much you cared for them, you just know you're not right for each other - and that's OK.''