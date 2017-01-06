The Independence Day star briefly dated the rapper, real name Curtis Jackson, in 2003 and they began feuding in 2015, when she implied on U.S. late night show Watch What Happens Live hosted by Andy Cohen, that he was secretly gay. Her comment sparked a war of words between them on social media, which concluded in December (16) with her challenging him to meet face-to-face on Cohen's show.

The actress put an end to their dispute on Monday (02Jan17) when she spotted him in a private area of New York's Madison Square Garden during a New York Knicks game and went straight up to him to bury the hatchet.

“It is so time for this to be over with, as far as beefing back and forth," she told U.S. chat show host Wendy Williams. “I walked over to him and I said, ‘Happy New Year'.

“Someone has to be the bigger person.... we sat. I gave him a hug, we talked for a few minutes and that was that.”

She also became teary-eyed when she told Williams she loves Jackson and didn't enjoy falling out with him so publicly. But she insisted she wasn't going to let his comments slide after he said on social media and TV she thinks he's gay because he "let her lick my a*s".

"I will always have love for him. As much as we’ve been through, I will always have love for him. I’ve said that he was literally like my true love," she confessed. “I hated to have to beef with him, but I let nobody mess with me. I ain’t no punk.

"I told him (at the game), ‘I will always love you... We’re not meant to be together, but I’ll always have love for you.'”