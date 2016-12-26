Viola Davis will unveil the first star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017.
The actress will be honoured with the 2,596th star across the street from the historic Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on 5 January (17).
Her Doubt co-star Meryl Streep will be among the people saluting her at the ceremony.
"Viola is one of the actresses who always mesmerise fans with her talent," Walk of Fame producer, Ana Martinez, tells WENN. "She is amazing and we are thrilled that she will grace our world famous Hollywood Walk of Fame."
Ryan Reynolds was the last celebrity to unveil a star in 2016, when he introduced the world to his daughters on 15 December (16).
