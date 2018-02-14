Viola Davis says the #MeToo movement will cost everyone ''something'' as nothing great comes for free.

The 'How To Get Away With Murder' star is glad so many people are speaking up about the sexual harassment they have experienced to raise awareness of what is going on but says each person will have to make a sacrifice.

Speaking at the Women in the World salon, held at NeueHouse in Hollywood, Viola said: ''Nothing can be great unless it costs you something. For me, everything has cost me something. I think that people sometimes want to take the safe route. The way life works, it's gotta cost you something. That's when you know you've really made the sacrifices ... I cannot tell you at any time in my life that I was not sexually assaulted in some way.''

Meanwhile, Viola previously revealed she thinks it is important that her six-year-old daughter Genesis does not to grow up entitled and so always ''stresses'' the importance of education.

She said: ''Education is the one thing that connects all of us. It connects us within races, within social economic groups, It's the one connecting force every American has because that's what we want for our children, a great education because we sort of all want our kids to change the world. But I stress it in every way. I always say education doesn't stop until you get to your grave. That you're always learning and you're not just learning math and science, you're learning about yourself. You're learning that every time there's a chance to inject an idea into the world that can change it in some way.''