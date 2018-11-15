Viola Davis thinks Steve McQueen is ''one the greatest directors out there''.

The 53-year-old actress has praised the 'Widows' director for being one of the best filmmakers out there, ''especially for a woman''.

Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she said: ''Best experience of my life by the way, Steve McQueen has gotta be one the greatest directors out there in every single way. He's the best director, especially for a woman.''

Meanwhile, Viola previously revealed she relished playing a character who finds herself in ''dire circumstances'' in 'Widows'.

She said: ''I think it's only when you're in dire circumstances that you see what you're made of. When you have it easy, you can definitely wear the mask of grins and lies. Change happens when you're forced into it, kicking and screaming. And these women are forced to take control of their lives.''

And Viola was thrilled when McQueen asked her to embrace her natural Afro hair in the movie.

She added: ''You're always taught as a person of colour to not like your hair. The kinkier it is, the so-called nappier it is, the uglier it is. We're into a zeitgeist where people are fighting for their space to be seen. People have to know that there are different types of women of colour. We're not all Foxy Brown. We're not all brown or light-skinned beauties with a big Afro. We have the girl next door. We have the older, dark-skinned, natural-haired woman.''