Award-winning actress Viola Davis has signed a feature production deal with Amazon Studios.
Viola Davis has signed a first look feature production deal with Amazon Studios.
The 'How To Get Away With Murder' actress runs JuVee Productions with husband Julius Tennon, and the couple have agreed to bring their projects to the streaming service.
Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement: ''Amazon Studios is passionate about building a home for both new and established filmmakers of all backgrounds, who share the same vision in telling incredible and engaging human stories.
''Viola and Julius Tennon's JuVee Productions brings distinctive, fresh voices and high-quality content to our customers in both theaters and on Prime Video.''
The announcement comes as Davis has been working on new comedy 'Troupe Zero' - which stars Allison Janney and Jim Gaffigan - with Amazon ahead of a 2019 release.
The latest production pact comes after the company has inked deals with a number of firms, including ones with Jason Blum's Blumhouse Television for eight direct-to-service films.
Other agreements have been made with the likes of Nicole Kidman's Blossom Films, while 'The Handmaid's Tale' director Reed Morano and 'Get Out' filmmaker Jordan Peele have also signed on.
It should come as now surprise, as Netflix has recently made headlines for similarly massive deals with stars such as 'American Horror Story' creator Ryan Murphy and Davis' 'How To Get Away With Murder' boss Shonda Rhimes, who was also the mind behind 'Grey's Anatomy'.
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
After winning Tony Awards on Broadway, Denzel Washington and Viola Davis reteam for a film...
DC Comics' villains team up for an overcrowded action movie that never quite finds its...
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
Is it really wise to trust your most dangerous sworn enemies? Sometimes you have little...
Michael Mann doesn't make standard frantic-pace thrillers (see Heat and Public Enemies); he prefers to...
For the production of 'Blackhat', writer/director Michael Mann had to brush up on his knowledge...
When an unnamed hacker begins to steal money from wherever he wants, he turns his...
With an appropriately jarring sense of energy, this James Brown biopic acutely captures the Godfather...
When an anonymous hacker is able to disrupt the files for three major banks around...
Conor (James McAvoy) and Eleanor (Jessica Chastain) play a couple who fall in love and...
The stars of the upcoming James Brown biopic 'Get On Up', Viola Davis, Nelsan Ellis...