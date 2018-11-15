Viola Davis lasted two days into a health cleanse after getting a craving for hamburgers and vodka.

A make up artist on the set of 'Widows' suggested the whole cast and crew take part in a health cleanse - where they had to meditate every single day and weren't allowed to chew or suck food and drink - but Viola has confessed that she didn't even last 48 hours on it.

Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she shared: ''We had to meditate every day and other stuff, and we couldn't eat. Well, we could eat, but we couldn't chew and we couldn't suck. So, we had to sip all of our food because chewing and sucking was an act of aggression. And it was about completing everything, living in forgiveness and I was like, 'Isn't this awesome. I want that, I want to release my anger.' ... I lasted for two days. I was in the damn Jacuzzi one day and my niece called and she p***ed me off so damn bad. I was like, 'Why the hell are you doing that?' I went upstairs, ate a hamburger, went to the drive-through at McDonald's ... had a big thing of vodka with soda water and lemon.''

Meanwhile, Viola previously revealed she relished working with a ''fabulous group of women'' on 'Widows'.

Heaping praise on her ''unfiltered'' co-stars Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki and Cynthia Erivo, she shared: ''It was a fabulous group of women - Michelle, Cynthia, Elizabeth. A fabulous group because they are unfiltered, untethered.''