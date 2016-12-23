Earlier this month (Dec16), BAFTA executives announced they will no longer consider productions lacking cultural inclusivity for prizes in major awards categories from 2019 onwards.

The Oscar-nominated actress believes their counterparts at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences should follow the U.K. organisation's lead, especially after the fallout surrounding the #OscarsSoWhite protest in 2015, which saw major African-American actors such as Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith boycott the Academy Awards ceremony due to a lack of nominated minority actors.

"I think it would be absolutely wonderful (for the Academy to pick up the BAFTA's new diversity policy) because here's the thing, sometimes people need to be thrust into change," she tells MarieClaire.com. "You do. Change is something we avoid because we just migrate to what we're used to - not to what's right.

"Any change that's ever come has come at a point in history where it's violent and it's passionate. It's like a famous motivational speaker said: 'If you're afraid of diving into something, then just dive into it afraid.' That's what I believe should happen with the whole diversity issue."

The Help star goes on to admit she fears the film industry won't thrive if powerful decision-makers do not change their attitudes towards diversity.

"Art has got to be inclusive," Viola declares. "The landscape of America is not what it was. The demographics have changed. Everyone is fighting, they are hungry to see their own images. It can sell, and it can be great. We have to know that.

"I don't think it's stifling voices, either. I think it's encouraging voices. So yes, I think it would be wonderful if the Academy was asked to do the same (as the BAFTAs)."