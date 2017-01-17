The How to Get Away with Murder actress, who picked up a Golden Globe for her portrayal of the wife of Denzel Washington's character in the film, admits she struggled with one scene while starring in the Broadway play in 2010, but when it came time to put August Wilson's story on the big screen, she had become a mum and had a much better take on the role.

"It was the last scene particularly because my son (in the film) tells me, 'I'm not going to my father's funeral. He treated me like crap. He's ruined my life. I'm not doing it'," she told Live with Kelly on Tuesday (17Jan17). "And when I did the play on Broadway I said, 'OK, I don't get the scene. I don't get this'.

"And then I had a daughter and then I had to do that scene for the movie and it completely released from me, because what I had to tell him (film son) was, 'You need to forgive your father to release your life'. And it's nothing that can be explained. There's no manual on that."

Viola and her husband adopted daughter Genesis in 2011.

"It's a heart thing that gets injected in you because when you have a kid... there's a mortality there," she adds. "I need for her to be OK. I need for her to forgive. I need for her to have some kind of a good life. Even though I know she's going to have some nicks and scrapes in there. So I got it, and for me that was just a huge moment for me as an actress."