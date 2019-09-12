Viola Davis and her husband ''steam'' together every night.

The 54-year-old actress - who has nine-year-old Genesis with spouse Julius Tennon - always makes time for the ritual because she believes it is the best thing for her skin.

She told Refinery29: ''When I come home every night, I don't care how tired I am, I always do a steam.

''My husband waits for me. We put on our masks in the shower and we put on the lavender oils and then I wash my face again and turn on the light, walk out, and look in the mirror. I always feel like if I can get my skin looking pretty, I feel cute.''

Although the 'How To Get Away With Murder' star was unveiled as the new face of L'Oréal Paris earlier this week, she doesn't just want people to think beauty comes from using particular products.

She said: ''Listen, does beauty have to do with lotions and lipsticks and perfumes? Sure.

''But the palette that you're starting with is you. The palette that you're starting with is the most beautiful palette. It's 99.9% of your beauty. You can't forget it.''

And in her new role, Viola wants to ''pass on the message'' that beauty starts on the inside.

She said: ''I've done the work on myself so that I can pass on the message of worthiness and beauty coming from within, which is what I'm telling everyone now.

''I have a lot of hope because I think that women are getting it: Our worth is not attached to just the physical.''