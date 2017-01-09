Streep heaped praise on Davis on Hollywood Boulevard on Thursday (05Jan17) as she unveiled her plaque, and the Fences star returned the favour three days later as she presented the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award to her friend.

Paying tribute to Streep, Davis told the Globes audience, "She stares. That's the first thing you notice about her. She tilts her head back with a sly, suspicious smile and she stares for a long time, and you think, 'Do I have something in my teeth or does she wanna kick my a**?'

"Then she asks questions: 'What did you do last night, Viola?' 'I cooked an apple pie'. 'Did you use Pippin apples... Did you make your own crust?' 'No, I bought store-bought crust...' 'Then you didn't make an apple pie, Viola.'"

Davis then opened up about her collared greens war with Streep, which was briefly mentioned at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony - the two actresses battled over the best recipe.

She then added, "As she continues to stare you realise that she sees you and like a high-powered scanning machine she's recording you. She is an observer and a thief. She waits to share what she has stolen on that sacred places, which is the screen."

"You make me proud to be an artist," she added. "You make me feel that what I have in me - my body, my face, my age - is enough..."

Meryl battled through her acceptance speech after revealing she had lost her voice, honouring Hollywood's foreigners and explaining that most of the stars at the Beverly Hilton hotel were from elsewhere, thus mocking President-elect Donald Trump's plans to keep outsiders out of America.

She snarled, "If you kick them all out all you'll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts."

Streep then took direct aim at Trump, revealing she was heartbroken when he mocked a disabled reporter, who he "outranked in privilege, power and the capacity to fight back."

"I still can't get it out of my head," she added, "because it wasn't in a movie, it was real life. This instinct to humiliate when it's modelled by someone... powerful, it filers down into everybody's life, because it kinda gives permission to do the same thing."

She ended her passionate speech by urging Americans to support the "principled press", adding, "We're gonna need them going forward". And then she fought back tears as she recalled a quote from her late friend Carrie Fisher, stating, "She said, 'Take your broken art, make it into art.'"