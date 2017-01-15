Viola Davis admits she found it ''frightening'' realising how much power and potential she has as an actress.
Viola Davis found it ''frightening'' realising her power and potential.
The 'Fences' star used to think if she put herself down it would make her look more ''humble'' but now realises it is important to show how confident she is in herself and her abilities.
She said: ''I think tapping into one's power and one's potential is a very frightening thing. And for women it's a very new thing. It is. I always used to feel that self-deprecation was an answer to humility - that people would see me as a humble person the more I put myself down.
''And people do say that, 'Oh! I ran into so-and-so and they kept saying, 'Oh, my work in this really sucked,' and they were great! I just thought it was so refreshing that they said that! And I often think to myself, what if someone says, 'You know what, I'm confident, I'm really happy about the work I did. I really felt like I gave it my best and it came out great,' the same way men do. Why is that not seen as humble?''
And the 51-year-old actress thinks it is important actors and actresses understand that whilst their work may not live up to their own expectations, they ''deserve'' whatever awards and accolades they get.
She added to The Observer magazine: ''It's the waking up and understanding that OK, you may not be the best person out there, but you've put in enough work to understand that you deserve what you've got, that that is what is at the end of hard work.
''The happily ever after comes after you've done the work. And to literally understand, especially as a woman, that a closed mouth doesn't get fed, you've got to ask for what you want and expect to get it.''
The actor had an important goal after Paul Walker's death.
Trump's unexpected presidential election victory has caused U2 to re-think a number of their songs for their upcoming 14th album, they say.
Troy Moxson works hard as a garbage collector to support his family. He has two...
DC Comics' villains team up for an overcrowded action movie that never quite finds its...
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
Is it really wise to trust your most dangerous sworn enemies? Sometimes you have little...
Michael Mann doesn't make standard frantic-pace thrillers (see Heat and Public Enemies); he prefers to...
For the production of 'Blackhat', writer/director Michael Mann had to brush up on his knowledge...
When an unnamed hacker begins to steal money from wherever he wants, he turns his...
With an appropriately jarring sense of energy, this James Brown biopic acutely captures the Godfather...
When an anonymous hacker is able to disrupt the files for three major banks around...
Conor (James McAvoy) and Eleanor (Jessica Chastain) play a couple who fall in love and...
The stars of the upcoming James Brown biopic 'Get On Up', Viola Davis, Nelsan Ellis...
James Brown didn't have the easiest childhood being born to two young parents who were...