The American actress appears as Rose Maxson in the drama, which tells the story of a working-class African-American father Troy Maxson (Denzel Washington) as he tries to raise his family in the 1950s, while coming to terms with the events of his life and changing U.S. race relations.

Viola played the same role in the first Broadway revival of August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning play in 2010 and won a Tony Award for Best Actress for her portrayal, and she views the experience as key to her performance in the big screen version.

"I'm sure there's any actor who can look at something they did 10 years ago, even something that they were relatively proud of, and say, 'I could have done that a little bit differently if I'd had just a little bit more time,'" she said during an interview for Deadline's The Actor's Side series. "It felt like maybe the play was a big rehearsal for the movie."

While Viola was willing to revisit the character once more, she admits she had to adapt her delivery for film. Even though much of the theatre production's cast has returned for the movie, the actress explains that her screen performance is much "smaller" and more intimate.

"The difference is, of course, when you're in the theatre you're playing (for) 1,200 people. And in the movie you're playing to the person about five inches away from you.

"And you have the benefit of going into the house, cooking the food, going up to the bedroom, so that changes it," she shared.

The 51-year-old adds that in one of Rose's speeches in the film, she was very careful to imbue the moment with a certain sense of drama.

"I feel that one of the conventions of film... is to keep it small. Small and understated. Sometimes you can overdo that, sometimes you can't work to be small, you've got to play the truth of what the moment is," she smiled.