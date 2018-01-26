Hollywood star Viola Davis has claimed that there was ''electricity'' between herself and Kerry Washington on the set of their 'Scandal/How to Get Away With Murder' crossover episode..
Viola Davis says there was ''electricity'' between herself and Kerry Washington on the set of the 'Scandal/How to Get Away With Murder' crossover episode.
The 52-year-old actress and Kerry, 40, star opposite each other in the long-awaited episode, which sees their respective shows collide, and Viola has given fans an insight into what happened on the set.
She shared: ''I have to tell you, every time we touched on the show it was static electricity. Every single time it was black girl magic on steroids. I'm telling you!''
And although Viola has yet to see any footage of the episode, she's hopeful that their behind-the-scenes chemistry will come across on the screen.
The actress made the comments during her appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on Thursday (25.01.18), when she revealed she'd brought her six-year-old daughter, Genesis, along to the studio for one very particular reason.
Viola explained: ''She comes to all the talk shows with me, and you are the gold standard.
''She goes to every talk show and tastes the food and says, 'Not as good as Jimmy Kimmel's.'''
But Viola - who adopted her daughter in October 2011 - revealed that she is encouraging Genesis to pursue a hobby that's not very ''politically correct''.
The Hollywood star admitted that her daughter is a huge karate enthusiast and she's happy to indulge her passion, because she wants her to ''learn how to kick somebody's ass''.
Viola explained: ''I love it. I could do the politically correct thing and say, 'She's in it for the mental discipline and it tires her out,' but I wanted her to learn how to kick somebody's ass.
''People don't tell girls that. I walk around with my pepper spray, my little pink thing to make it look cute. I was detained once at Heathrow Airport because of my little pepper spray.''
The most exciting movies set to drop in the coming months.
After winning Tony Awards on Broadway, Denzel Washington and Viola Davis reteam for a film...
DC Comics' villains team up for an overcrowded action movie that never quite finds its...
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
Is it really wise to trust your most dangerous sworn enemies? Sometimes you have little...
Michael Mann doesn't make standard frantic-pace thrillers (see Heat and Public Enemies); he prefers to...
For the production of 'Blackhat', writer/director Michael Mann had to brush up on his knowledge...
When an unnamed hacker begins to steal money from wherever he wants, he turns his...
With an appropriately jarring sense of energy, this James Brown biopic acutely captures the Godfather...
When an anonymous hacker is able to disrupt the files for three major banks around...
Conor (James McAvoy) and Eleanor (Jessica Chastain) play a couple who fall in love and...
The stars of the upcoming James Brown biopic 'Get On Up', Viola Davis, Nelsan Ellis...