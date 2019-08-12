Viola Davis' young daughter Genesis said ''maybe'' when asked if she is keen to pursue an acting career like her mom after landing a role in 'Angry Birds Movie 2'.
Viola Davis' nine-year-old daughter Genesis has hinted she would like to take up acting.
The Hollywood star's little girl makes her major big screen debut in 'Angry Birds Movie 2' voicing Vivi, and she has opened up about the advice her Academy Award-winning mother has given her and whether she will follow in her footsteps.
On what tips the 'Fences' actress gave her, Genesis said on the red carpet at the premiere for the movie in Los Angeles: ''She said, 'No matter what people say, to keep moving forward.' And I'm gonna take that advice.''
And quizzed on whether she is keen to continue her career as an actress after this role and a minor part in 2014's James Brown biopic 'Get On Up' alongside her parent, Genesis - who was also joined at the movie's launch by her father Julius Tennon - replied: ''Maybe.''
'How to Get Away With Murder' star Viola, 54, previously revealed she is encouraging of her little girl's ambition to enter her ''terrific'' profession, but is keen for her to complete her education and not to rush into things as she doesn't want to choose the ''lifestyle'' for her only child's future before she fully understands what it entails.
She said: ''She says she wants to be an actress.
''[She says], ''I gotta live the words, I gotta breath the words, I gotta remember the words,' and I said, 'Yeah and you also gotta go to school and get out of this house and pay your own rent.'...I just think this is a terrific profession. The work is fantastic, but the lifestyle? Eh. I don't want to choose that for her at a young age.''
Shaun Ryder and Bez took time out from their hilarious stint on Celebrity Gogglebox to join the rest of Happy Mondays as they brought their 'Pills...
Melissa Bel's single 'Cotton Candy' is out now.
Throughout the course of 2019, enigmatic UK singer-songwriter/producer BABii has been creating a buzz for herself ahead of the release of debut album...
Legendary songs about Uncle Sam.
Folkestone bore witness to a mesmerising performance from Joan As Police Woman in celebration of a distinguished, if under appreciated, solo career.
After winning Tony Awards on Broadway, Denzel Washington and Viola Davis reteam for a film...
DC Comics' villains team up for an overcrowded action movie that never quite finds its...
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
Is it really wise to trust your most dangerous sworn enemies? Sometimes you have little...
Michael Mann doesn't make standard frantic-pace thrillers (see Heat and Public Enemies); he prefers to...
For the production of 'Blackhat', writer/director Michael Mann had to brush up on his knowledge...
When an unnamed hacker begins to steal money from wherever he wants, he turns his...
With an appropriately jarring sense of energy, this James Brown biopic acutely captures the Godfather...
When an anonymous hacker is able to disrupt the files for three major banks around...
Conor (James McAvoy) and Eleanor (Jessica Chastain) play a couple who fall in love and...
The stars of the upcoming James Brown biopic 'Get On Up', Viola Davis, Nelsan Ellis...