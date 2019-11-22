Vinnie Jones has revealed that he still talks to his late wife Tanya - who passed away in July at the age of 53 following a six-year battle with cancer - every day.
Vinnie Jones still talks to his late wife every day.
The 54-year-old actor was devastated when his beloved spouse Tanya passed away in July at the age of 53 following a six-year battle with cancer but Vinnie takes comfort in still talking to Tanya every day.
He told The Sun newspaper: ''I talk to her all of the time. Constantly, every day.
''We have a little chat when I'm making my bed. This morning I went 'there you go babe, look' and it wasn't my best bed making, so I re-did it.''
Vinnie also revealed he was upset when Tanya's dog Gypsy died last week but he now feels that Tanya called the dog to be with her as they had a ''spiritual bond''.
He said: ''Tanya's little dog Gypsy passed away last week. Kayley [Tanya's daughter with ex-husband Steve Terry] phoned me at 3am to tell me. That dog never left her side. He was about 10. He had a lot of cancers, liver failure and everything else.
''But we take a positive view -- he's with Tanya now. It's incredible how he died so close to her.''
Vinnie - who has son Aaron, 28, with Tanya - explained he sold the family home in Los Angeles where Tanya died because it was too upsetting for him to remain there but he bought the house next door and now lives there with Kayley, while Aaron is working in Ireland.
Meanwhile Vinnie recently admitted he can't imagine falling in love ever again.
He said: ''She was the light of my life. I will never be with anyone else.''
Speaking about the prospect of finding love with someone else, Vinnie - who married Tanya in 1994 - added: ''She wouldn't give me her blessing to meet someone else - I just know her.
''I can't see it happening, I might have friends or whatever, I would be astonished if that happens. I think I've only got a little way to go until I'm with her, in the spectrum of the universe.''
