Vinnie Jones teared up on 'Good Morning' Britain' as he revealed his late wife Tanya ''didn't want to ruin Christmas'' after receiving bad news.
The 54-year-old actor fought back tears this week as he opened up about his partner Tanya's death just months after she passed away in July following a six year cancer battle, and he revealed the emotional moment they ''broke down together'' for the first time.
Appearing on ITV's 'Good Morning Britain' on Monday (14.10.19), he said: ''Christmas Eve was a tough one. They found a couple of spots on her brain.
''That was the first time we ever broke down together. She didn't want to ruin Christmas.. She was an absolutely fantastically gorgeous woman.''
The retired soccer star revealed the most difficult thing for him was seeing that ''life goes on'' for everyone else despite him suffering such heartbreaking loss.
He explained: ''It is good to talk to friends and keep you on your toes, but I think the hardest part for me to adjust to is, even that day everybody's life goes on.
''You're looking round and you go, this is the biggest tragedy of your life, and people are still going to work, they're coming home from work, people are still queuing in Starbucks. The enormity of it all...''
Meanwhile, Vinnie recently admitted he can't imagine falling in love ever again.
He said: ''She was the light of my life. I will never be with anyone else.''
Speaking about the prospect of finding love with someone else, Vinnie - who married Tanya in 1994 - added: ''She wouldn't give me her blessing to meet someone else - I just know her.
''I can't see it happening, I might have friends or whatever, I would be astonished if that happens. I think I've only got a little way to go until I'm with her, in the spectrum of the universe.''
