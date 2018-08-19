Tom Cruise's friend thinks the star should stop doing his own stunts after getting injured on the set of 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout'.
Ving Rhames thinks Tom Cruise is getting too old to do his own stunts.
The 59-year-old actor stars opposite Tom, 56, in the 'Mission: Impossible' series and after his friend broke his ankle shooting a scene for the latest movie in the series, 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout', he thinks it's time he left the tougher challenges to stunt professionals.
He told Empire magazine: ''I was in Los Angeles, getting ready to go to London [when Tom broke his ankle].
''I'm sorry he got injured, but (director Christopher) McQuarrie got more time to work on the script and I stayed home Tom's getting older now. I know he loves doing his own stunts, but as a friend, after we get the close-up, maybe we should let the stunt guy do it. Maybe.''
Simon Pegg was on a break from filming when the accident happened and though Tom's fall - where he stumbled after jumping onto a building - was caught on camera, he won't watch the footage.
He said: ''I'd taken a break from production. I went off to do 'Slaughterhouse Rulez' and while I was away, my assistant phoned me and said, 'I think Tom has hurt himself.' So my week-long hiatus turned into three months.
''I still haven't seen it. I refuse to watch it. I'm squeamish about bones.''
But another star of the film, Vanessa Kirby, was stunned by how quickly Tom bounced back and threw himself back into work.
She said: ''I wasn't on set that day. It was a Sunday.
''One of the ADs rang me and said, 'There's been an accident so I'm not sure filming is going to go ahead tomorrow.' Suddenly it was three months later. Within a few months, Tom was back running and doing loads of things I couldn't do.''
