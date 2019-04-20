Vincent Cassel has welcomed his first child with wife Tina Kunakey.

The 'Black Swan' actor - who already has 14-year-old Deva and eight-year-old Leonie with ex-wife Monica Bellucci - took to Instagram on Friday (19.04.9) to announce he and Tina had welcomed a little girl named Amazonie into the world.

The 52-year-old star shared a picture of the Amazon Rainforest in Brazil - where he lives part of the year with his French model spouse, who is 30 years his junior - which has seemingly inspired their newborn's moniker.

Vincent captioned the post, ''Amazonie est née'', which translates to ''Amazonie is born''.

The couple - who tied the knot with the knot during an intimate ceremony at the city hall in Bidart, France, last August - announced they were expecting a child in January.

Alongside a picture of Tina showing off her bonny baby bump in a naked beach snap, with just an overside basket hat covering her body, Tina wrote on Instagram: ''HAPPIEST NEW YEAR EVER #andifyoudontknownowyouknow (sic)''

Vincent - who has also starred in films such as 'La Haine' and 'Ocean's Twelve' - had made no secret of wanting to add to his brood.

When asked about having children with Tina last year, he said: ''Children are the most wonderful thing that exists. It is through children, my daughters and beyond that I have learned more things.''

The loved-up couple have been together since 2016 and Tina hinted at their engagement in May, when she posted an image on social media of them on a red carpet and a ring emoji.