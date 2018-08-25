Vincent Cassel has married 21-year-old model Tina Kunakey.

The 51-year-old actor - who has starred in hit films such as 'La Haine' and 'Black Swan' - tied the knot for the second time on Friday (24.08.18), marrying the French beauty during an intimate ceremony at the city hall in Bidart, France.

Vincent - who was married to actress Monica Bellucci from 1999 until 2013 - wore a cream suit, pink shirt and sunglasses for the special day, while his model wife wore a custom Vera Wang strapless white dress, which featured a plunging neckline.

The loved-up couple have been together since 2016 and Tina hinted at their engagement in May, when she posted an image on social media of them on a red carpet and a ring emoji.

Vincent previously admitted he relishes the feeling of being in love.

However, the actor also claimed that men and women are often seeking different things from a relationship.

He explained: ''The thing is, love makes you feel alive. If most women are looking for security, I think men look for adventure.

''There's an expression in French - to go around the world with your d**k and a knife - 'n'avoir que la bite et le couteau'. Later in life, a man has the possibility to reinvent himself again and again.''

But Vincent suggested it's harder for women to reinvent themselves once they go past a certain age.

He said: ''The biological clock puts the game on another level for them.

''Maybe they're more profound, maybe more mature, maybe they have an approach to life that's deeper. But men are - what's the word? - sterile, in many ways. We don't give birth. It feels like we need to keep on. And biologically we are able to.''