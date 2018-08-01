According to French actor Vincent Cassel, Hollywood attaches too much importance to muscle.
The 51-year-old actor believes that the muscular appearance of an actor often detracts from their actual talents, and he has insisted that creating a ''tough'' persona is more to do with attitude than with appearances.
He shared: ''Nowadays everyone is built up. There is the law of the muscle you know, but it has nothing to do with acting, really.''
Vincent - who has starred in the 'Ocean's' franchise and 'Black Swan' - believes performers and movie studios ought to pay more attention to actual talent rather than good looks.
He told the New York Times newspaper: ''If you got to be mean and hard, tough and dangerous, it comes through in an attitude, and let's say, a mystery, more than in how much you weigh.''
Meanwhile, Vincent previously claimed that his energy drives him to play livewire film roles.
The French star revealed why he was drawn to the role of an under-educated carpenter in the melodrama 'It's Only the End of the World'.
He said: ''My energy has something to do with it. People call me for these types of roles, but it's my fault because it's something I've always been attracted to.
''I have this view, maybe it's a bit extreme ... because society is hard to live in we have to behave because otherwise we would pee on the floor, and we would f**k everybody, and we would say everything we want to say all of the time. But we can't.
''So somehow seeing people on screen express these things is good for us.''
