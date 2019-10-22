Vince Vaughn is to star in a new action adventure comedy movie.

The 49-year-old actor is expected to play one of three lead characters in an as-yet untitled Netflix motion picture, which is said to be in the spirit of 2003 classic comedy film 'Old School', in which he appeared alongside Will Ferrell and Luke Wilson.

According to Deadline, Vaughn will reunite with Netflix head of film Scott Stuber, who was his producer on 'The Break-Up' and 'Couples Retreat'.

Dan Farah and Peter Billingsley will produce the project, and Anders Holm will pen the script.

One of Vaughn's latest movies was 2018's 'Dragged Across Concrete', and he played a part in encouraging his 'Hacksaw Ridge' director Mel Gibson to join S. Craig Zahler's crime thriller.

He said: ''I had worked with Mel on 'Hacksaw' and had overlapped doing 'Brawl [in Cell Block 99'] with Zahler. He came and talked about this other movie, and Mel was the name that he recommended for the character of Ridgeman.

''They sent it to Mel, and I mentioned it to him. Thankfully Mel really responded to it. He's such a terrific filmmaker, and I think Zahler is such a terrific filmmaker.''

Vaughn admitted filming the movie was ''a little easier'' than usual because he had worked with Gibson and Zahler beforehand, and praised the director's ''vision'' on set.

He added: ''He [Zahler] really sets out with a vision and a story and he doesn't really compromise on that, in just the most inclusive way.

''He just knows what he wants to do. It was just really nice to share the set with those guys, and having a history with those guys makes the job a little easier.''