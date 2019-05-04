Vince Vaughn has pleaded no contest to a driving under the influence (DUI) charge.

The Hollywood actor was arrested in the early hours of the morning on June 10 2018 after entering a DUI checkpoint in Manhattan Beach, but he was subsequently released on $5,000 bail.

Vince, 49 - who has starred in numerous comedy hits, including 'Wedding Crashers' and 'Old School' - was later charged month with driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and driving with .08 blood alcohol content or higher in his system.

He was also charged with refusing to comply with an officer or submit to a police inspection.

The star has now entered a plea of no contest on charges of reckless driving and the DUI and other charges have been dropped.

He has been sentenced to summary probation for three years, ordered to complete a three-month alcohol programme, pay fines and he cannot refuse a preliminary alcohol screening test while on probation if requested by law enforcement.

Meanwhile, the comedy star previously admitted to loving the party lifestyle earlier in his career, but insisted he's matured over time.

Speaking about the early days of his career, Vince shared: ''I enjoy a few drinks and there was a stage back there where I realised I was going out and drinking until 2am five nights a week, but you grow out of that stuff.

''Just like experimenting with drugs, it's part of growing up, a choice that everyone has to make or not make. You see what works or what doesn't work.''