Vince Vaughn has been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence (DUI) whilst in Manhattan Beach, California.
Vince Vaughn has been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence (DUI).
The 48-year-old actor is said to have been taken into custody for driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs in the early hours of Sunday (10.06.18) morning in Manhattan Beach, California.
According to TMZ.com, the 'Hacksaw Ridge' actor was allegedly arrested at around 4am, after being ''stopped at a checkpoint while driving with a passenger in his car.''
The star is believed to still be in custody, and if charged, it would mark his first DUI offence.
As of the time of writing, his representatives have not commented on the alleged arrest, and no further details about the case are known.
Whilst the 'Brawl in Cell Block 99' actor - who has daughter Lockyln, eight, and son Vernon, five, with his wife Kaya Weber - has never faced a DUI arrest before, he was once previously taken into custody in 2001 over a fight in a bar in Wilmington, North Carolina, during which actor Steve Buscemi was stabbed.
Although it isn't known whether Vince allegedly had alcohol or another drug in his system at the time of his arrest, he previously spoke out about the need to make drugs legal in order to stop ''f***ing ridiculous'' drug wars.
He said: ''I look at the drug wars and they are absolutely f***ing ridiculous. There is a black market and the prisons are overcrowded and it's not preventing drug use.
''There's a corruption that goes all the way to the top.
''[Would I decriminalise drugs?] Yes of course. It's insane. I'm not saying that drugs can't be dangerous but not everyone that does drugs is going to go out and hurt somebody.''
And the star insisted ''experimenting'' with drugs is just a part of growing up.
Speaking about the early days of his career, he added: ''I enjoy a few drinks and there was a stage back there where I realised I was going out and drinking until 2am five nights a week, but you grow out of that stuff.
''Just like experimenting with drugs, it's part of growing up, a choice that everyone has to make or not make. You realise what works or what doesn't work.''
