Vince Neil reportedly owes his lawyers almost $190,000.

The Motley Crue hitmaker has been represented by Howard & Howard Attorneys, PLLC in a legal battle that began in 2016 when he was sued over an alleged assault in Las Vegas, and now the firm have filed court documents accusing the 57-year-old rocker of refusing to pay their invoices.

The company have continued to work on the lawsuit despite Vince's alleged failure to pay, but after issuing him a warning, they say now they will be hit with an unreasonable financial burden if they can't drop him as a client, so have requested a judge allow them to issue the singer with a lien for $187,364.01, The Blast reports.

A judge has yet to rule on their request.

The lawsuit in question saw Vince sued by autograph hunter Kelly Guerrero, who claimed the 'Crazy Crazy Nights' singer grabbed her hair and dragged her to the ground after she approached him for a signature in April 2016.

Six months later, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanour battery and was placed on informal probation for six months and fined $1,000, but Kelly went on to sue the star, who she accused of being intoxicated at the time.

She claimed she had been left with severe injuries, including neck pain, lower back pain, a fractured tailbone, and a hip injury as a result of the altercation and is seeking damages in excess of $150,000.

Vince has demanded the case be thrown out, denying any wrongdoing and accusing the woman of seeking publicity.

The dispute is still ongoing.

The incident sparked a row between Vince and his friend Nicolas Cage, who had been having lunch together when it took place.

After the altercation, the pair walked out of the hotel, and the actor could be seen trying to calm down his pal.

Nicolas was heard shouting: ''Stop this s**t now'', before trying to restrain Vince.

He then soothed him, saying: ''You're OK, I love you.''