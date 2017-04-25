TriStar Pictures is in talks for a Vince Mcmahon biopic.

The film studio has been linked to the upcoming biopic, titled 'Pandemonium', about the 71-year-old wrestling promoter.

There are also currently talks with Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, who direct and executive produce 'This Is Us', to take the helm of the movie whilst Craig A. Williams penned the script.

Andrew Lazar - known for his work on 'American Sniper', Michael Luisi, president of WWE Studios and Adam Goldworm of Aperture Entertainment have been signed up to produce whilst Zaftig Films' Charlie Gogolak will executive produce.

'Pandemonium' was first pitched nearly a year ago but there was initially some hesitancy to sign up to the film as it hadn't got the approval of McMahon himself or WWE. However, after the life rights were secured by Lazar, many studios rushed to pitch for the movie but it was reportedly TriStar that came out on top, having decorated their office in WWE merchandise, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

McMahon took over WWE from his father in the 1980s and currently holds the chairman and CEO positions at the company.

It comes after McMahon recently gave an interview to insist he will never ''slow down''.

Asked if he'd hand the reigns of WWE over, he said: ''No. No, never. This is not work for me. I never go to work. Ever. Every aspect of the business, whether it's working with the talent or the writing staff, even on occasion working with the legal guys, it's all a big family. I never go to work.

''I never sleep ... I don't know that it's an age thing. I just do it because I do it. It's just something you love and have the passion for. You can't get enough of that. How can you get enough of what's really, really good? You can have steak every night and get accustomed to that, but that's not what this is. This is not work.''