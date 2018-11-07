A 'Breaking Bad' movie is in the works.

The creator of the popular AMC series, Vince Gilligan, is penning a script for a two-hour production based on the drama - which told the tale of Bryan Cranston's anti-hero character, mild-mannered teacher-turned-drug baron Walter White - though it's not known whether it will be shown in cinemas or aired on television.

It's also not clear as to whether Cranston will be reprising his role for the film, though this seems unlikely as he recently admitted he'd rather not ''mess'' with its legacy by rebooting the show.

The feature will be set in the pre-existing 'Breaking Bad' world, and it has been suggested that Bob Odenkirk, who starred as Saul Goodman in the spin-off 'Better Call Saul', could make an appearance.

The movie has a tentative title of 'Greenbrier', and will follow ''the escape of a kidnapped man and his quest for freedom''.

The New Mexico Film Office confirmed that a Sony production under that name will start filming in Albuquerque - where the original series was filmed - later this month, right up until February, 2019.

The ambitious production requires 300 local crew members, 16 actors and approximately 450 background actors.

Gilligan will be at the helm and also serve as executive producer alongside Mark Johnson and Melissa Bernstein - both of whom worked on 'Breaking Bad' and the spin-off.

Whilst Cranston isn't keen, following the success of 'Better Call Saul' - which explains how lawyer Jimmy McGill (Odenkirk) became the corrupt Saul Goodman who featured heavily in 'Breaking Bad' - Gilligan previously said he was open to revisiting other character's for future spin-offs, including Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), admitting ''anything's possible''.

He said: ''I think there's an excellent chance of any or all of these folks showing up...[but] you will not see Walt or Jesse in Season 4 of 'Better Call Saul'.

''We would be sorely remiss if we didn't have these guys on the show before it ended.''

And Paul agreed, saying he was keen for a return for his character because he still ''misses'' his troubled alter ego.

He said: ''I love that guy [Jesse] so much. I mean he really is such a big part of me. I miss him, I do. I miss you all, I miss the show.''