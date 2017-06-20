The fourth instalment of the 'xXx' franchise has been given the funding it needs but there is no director or writer.
The 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' is set to get a sequel.
The follow-up to the 2017 thriller-action - starring Vin Diesel - has been up in the air over the past six months as there wasn't enough money to get it off the ground but a film financing company called The H Collection has reportedly given the action franchise the cash it needs to make the next film, according to the Den of Geek.
Although the funding has been given to the film, there is no currently nothing to suggest Diesel, who currently is voicing Groot in the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' and 'Avengers' franchise, will reprise his role as Xander Cage in the next instalment.
The 49-year-old actor originally stepped away from the franchise in the second instalment 'xXx: State of the Union' and was replaced by Ice Cube, although he seemingly regretted that move as he decided to return for the latest movie.
In an interview with Variety, Diesel revealed that Paramount has already contacted him about returning for a fourth film and reportedly asked him if he would be able to start working sometime this May.
However, no director or writer has been attached to the fourth movie thus far.
Meanwhile, the next instalment of the 'xXx' franchise isn't the only film The H Collection is funding as the company has also paid out for 'White House Chef'.
This movie follows a Chinese chef who is working in the White House, who has to save the President and his family when they are targeted by terrorists during a dinner.
