Vin Diesel is releasing an album with ''original music'', as he says his children ''love it'' when he sings around the house.
Vin Diesel is releasing an album with ''original music''.
The 'F9' star is known for playing action heroes on the big screen, but he has confirmed he will now be turning his talents to music, as he is working on his debut album, which even includes some original tracks.
Vin says his children - Hania, 11, Vincent, 10, and Pauline, four, whom he has with his partner Paloma Jiménez - ''love'' to hear him sing, and admitted his youngest daughter always sings his new songs around the house.
During an appearance on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden', show host James asked if he was working on an album, to which the 52-year-old actor said: ''Yes there is! I gotta be honest with you James, my kids love when I sing and they love it so much - it's kind of like J. R. R. Tolkien, he started telling his kids stories about Hobbits and next thing you know he went onto 'Lord of the Rings'. I have a little bit of that in me!
''I wish I could play all the music for you. I'm really lucky to have some really original great music. Nothing in the world is better than seeing my four-year-old daughter walking around the house singing these songs that she hears me playing now. It's the most beautiful thing in the world. To be able to share that, there's nothing more beautiful than that.''
Rumours about Vin's foray into music emerged after he was pictured at Abbey Road Studios in London.
As of the time of writing, nothing else is known about the actor's upcoming album.
We explore the musical culture of Camden as Madness and Amy Winehouse receive their stones on the Music Walk of Fame.
The Quarterhouse, and Melting Vinyl, played host to two inspired performances in Folkestone on the first evening of March.
Six album releases we can't wait for this month.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
It was never going to be easy to match the impact of 2014's Guardians of...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
With the more dumbed-down title Fast & Furious 8 outside of North America, this overcrowded...
Dominic Toretto has gone rogue. It seemed like the game was finally up with Brian...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
Just what does Dominic Toretto think he's doing? It seems the original team has disbanded,...
It's been 15 years since Vin Diesel walked away from his XXX role, killing off...