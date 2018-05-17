Vin Diesel has signed up to star in and produce a new action-comedy movie, 'Muscle', and there are plans to turn the film into a franchise.
Vin Diesel is to star in and produce action-comedy movie 'Muscle'.
The 50-year-old actor is to join forces with Samantha Vincent, who will also produce the motion picture alongside the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star, Reginald Hudlin and Byron Phillips, and it is hoped the film will be turned into a franchise for STXfilms.
Adam Fogelson, chairman of STXfilms, said: ''I've known Vin for more than a decade after working closely with him on the 'Fast and Furious' franchise and I'm excited for him to return to this genre.
'''Muscle' is the perfect blend of action and comedy that his millions of devoted fans around the world have come to love him for, and we believe has the potential to become his next big, signature franchise.''
It's yet to be announced who will direct or write the motion picture, or when the movie will start shooting, and STX have not revealed any plot details.
Diesel is currently appearing in Marvel movie 'Avengers: Infinity War' and has 'Bloodshot' and 'xXx 4' coming up.
Last month, he acquired the rights to the 'xXx' franchise - in which he stars as Xander Cage - from Revolution Studios alongside The H Collective and One Race Films.
What's more, Diesel will star as titular super soldier Bloodshot in the Sony Pictures adaptation of the Valiant comic book series.
He will be reunited with 'Fast and the Furious' producer Neal H. Moritz on the project, which is due to begin filming this July.
Dave Wilson will helm the project, and the studio are said to be keen to invoke the tones of 80s action classics such as 'Terminator', 'Robocop' and 'Total Recall'.
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
It was never going to be easy to match the impact of 2014's Guardians of...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
With the more dumbed-down title Fast & Furious 8 outside of North America, this overcrowded...
Dominic Toretto has gone rogue. It seemed like the game was finally up with Brian...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
Just what does Dominic Toretto think he's doing? It seems the original team has disbanded,...
It's been 15 years since Vin Diesel walked away from his XXX role, killing off...