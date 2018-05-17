Vin Diesel is to star in and produce action-comedy movie 'Muscle'.

The 50-year-old actor is to join forces with Samantha Vincent, who will also produce the motion picture alongside the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star, Reginald Hudlin and Byron Phillips, and it is hoped the film will be turned into a franchise for STXfilms.

Adam Fogelson, chairman of STXfilms, said: ''I've known Vin for more than a decade after working closely with him on the 'Fast and Furious' franchise and I'm excited for him to return to this genre.

'''Muscle' is the perfect blend of action and comedy that his millions of devoted fans around the world have come to love him for, and we believe has the potential to become his next big, signature franchise.''

It's yet to be announced who will direct or write the motion picture, or when the movie will start shooting, and STX have not revealed any plot details.

Diesel is currently appearing in Marvel movie 'Avengers: Infinity War' and has 'Bloodshot' and 'xXx 4' coming up.

Last month, he acquired the rights to the 'xXx' franchise - in which he stars as Xander Cage - from Revolution Studios alongside The H Collective and One Race Films.

What's more, Diesel will star as titular super soldier Bloodshot in the Sony Pictures adaptation of the Valiant comic book series.

He will be reunited with 'Fast and the Furious' producer Neal H. Moritz on the project, which is due to begin filming this July.

Dave Wilson will helm the project, and the studio are said to be keen to invoke the tones of 80s action classics such as 'Terminator', 'Robocop' and 'Total Recall'.