The Furious 7 action man took to Facebook earlier this week (begs26Dec16) to post video footage of himself, Nicky, and his son listening to the new tune on a beach.

"Another number one hit right here," Vin said of the acoustic track, titled Without You.

The English-language song is set for release in the New Year (17).

Nicky and Vin have become close friends after working together on the new xXx film, xXx: Return of Xander Cage. The movie will mark Nicky's big screen debut, while the musician also features on the soundtrack. And he has even suggested he and Vin may be hitting the studio in the future for a musical collaboration.

"Vin Diesel is crazy, and when I say crazy, I mean it in a good way," Nicky told Billboard.com. "He's crazy about Latinos and he's not even a Latino. He even wants to speak Spanish. I told him we should do a song together and he said he was shy. But I said, 'I'm no actor, but I'm acting in front of you. I wasn't scared'."