Actor Vin Diesel has teased fans of Latino pop star Nicky Jam after he was given a sneak preview of the singer's new material.
The Furious 7 action man took to Facebook earlier this week (begs26Dec16) to post video footage of himself, Nicky, and his son listening to the new tune on a beach.
"Another number one hit right here," Vin said of the acoustic track, titled Without You.
The English-language song is set for release in the New Year (17).
Nicky and Vin have become close friends after working together on the new xXx film, xXx: Return of Xander Cage. The movie will mark Nicky's big screen debut, while the musician also features on the soundtrack. And he has even suggested he and Vin may be hitting the studio in the future for a musical collaboration.
"Vin Diesel is crazy, and when I say crazy, I mean it in a good way," Nicky told Billboard.com. "He's crazy about Latinos and he's not even a Latino. He even wants to speak Spanish. I told him we should do a song together and he said he was shy. But I said, 'I'm no actor, but I'm acting in front of you. I wasn't scared'."
If you thought things had cooled down for the 'Fast and Furious' team in the...
The Guardians return two months after their epic battle against Ronan with their criminal records...
Five of our favourite unlikely heroes re-assemble in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. The...
Xander Cage has led quite a life, he's been an extreme sports celebrity with his...
Hogarth Hughes is an intelligent young boy with a love of exploring. One day, his...
Kaulder is an immortal witch hunter, the last of his kind having been cursed with...
For their seventh adventure, the Fast & Furious cast and crew continue to outdo themselves...
The sins of London have followed them home. After throwing Owen Shaw (Luke Evans) out...
The cast of 'Furious 7' talk about their favourite moments from the 'Fast & Furious'...
There's ever more death-defying stunts to be had with this crack team of vehicular warriors,...