Action star Vin Diesel is working on a female-driven spin-off of the 'Fast and Furious' franchise.
Vin Diesel is working on a female-driven spin-off of the 'Fast and Furious' franchise based on the work of three major writers.
The 51-year-old actor and his producing partner Samantha Vincent are currently in the midst of developing the project, and Vin has revealed via his Instagram account that they've joined forces with writers Nicole Perlman, Lindsey Beer and Geneva Robertson-Dworet.
Alongside a selfie of himself and Samantha, Vin wrote: ''As you know, there are three new spin offs that We have promised Universal... well this week we heard a pitch for the Fast female protagonist driven spinoff I created in 2017, and you can tell by the smile on Samantha's face it was VERY exciting. Shout out to Nicole Perlman, Lindsey Beer, Geneva Robertson-Dworet. Welcome to the Fast FAMILY... (sic)''
However, at this stage, it's not clear whether all three will be free to co-write the script together or whether, ultimately, just one of them will receive a writing credit.
Meanwhile, Michelle Rodriguez - who stars as Letty Ortiz in the film franchise - previously hit out at the tone of the movies, accusing the Fast and Furious' films of being ''stuck in the 90s''.
She explained: ''Letty's a strong woman.
''She's a kid who grew up with a socio-economic background that makes you a little bit rough around the edges, I guess. I knew girls like Letty growing up. They're attracted and loyal to guys like Dominic Toretto because it's the only way to survive in a place that gets violent - Chicago, New York, Los Angeles.
''When people are poor, there's a lot of crime and when there's lots of crime, you have to watch your back.
''It gets physical and that's why it seems like we've been stuck in the '90s for the last [however] many years that we've been doing the franchise, because of the macho bravado involved, but that truly is the voice of the urban ghetto. I was hoping that at some point we'd evolve out of that vibe.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
It was never going to be easy to match the impact of 2014's Guardians of...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
With the more dumbed-down title Fast & Furious 8 outside of North America, this overcrowded...
Dominic Toretto has gone rogue. It seemed like the game was finally up with Brian...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
Just what does Dominic Toretto think he's doing? It seems the original team has disbanded,...
It's been 15 years since Vin Diesel walked away from his XXX role, killing off...