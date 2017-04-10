Vin Diesel says he misses Paul Walker, who died in 2013, and said he is still reeling from the loss
Vin Diesel is still ''reeling'' from the death of his 'Fast and Furious' co-star Paul Walker.
The 49-year-old actor has starred in every film of the franchise since the first movie back in 2009 and he admits he finds it hard not being able to call his friend - who died in a car accident in 2013 - about any ''concerns'' he has during shooting on the franchise.
Speaking at the New York premiere of eighth movie 'Fate of the Furious' over the weekend, he told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I'm still reeling from the loss, the idea of continuing along without my brother Pablo and what that felt like and the complexities of that.
''If I ever had a concern of something I would call him. And I don't have that call now and I don't have that person that's dreaming up the impossible with me.
''One of the things that makes this film so magical, the relationships are so powerful that they bleed off screen.''
At the premiere, Vin introduced the movie and said there wasn't a second during shooting that he and the cast weren't thinking about Paul.
He said: ''There wasn't a second we made this movie, not a minute, not a day that went by that we weren't thinking about our brother Pablo.
''How to bring him into the movie, how to represent him and how to make something that he would be proud of.
''Pablo, I hope you are proud tonight.''
Ludacris, who also stars in the film as Tej, agreed with Vin and said the last movie was for Paul.
He said: ''The last movie was for Paul, we love to say this movie is from Paul.
''So I mean his presence is always going to be felt and at this point we're working hard and trying to make the best movie possible for him, to continue on his legacy.''
Suge Knight allegedly blamed his ex-wife and a security official for the death of Tupac - but that's not what his lawyer says.
Dominic Toretto has gone rogue. It seemed like the game was finally up with Brian...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
Just what does Dominic Toretto think he's doing? It seems the original team has disbanded,...
It's been 15 years since Vin Diesel walked away from his XXX role, killing off...
If you thought things had cooled down for the 'Fast and Furious' team in the...
The Guardians return two months after their epic battle against Ronan with their criminal records...
Five of our favourite unlikely heroes re-assemble in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. The...
Xander Cage has led quite a life, he's been an extreme sports celebrity with his...