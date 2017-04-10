Vin Diesel is still ''reeling'' from the death of his 'Fast and Furious' co-star Paul Walker.

The 49-year-old actor has starred in every film of the franchise since the first movie back in 2009 and he admits he finds it hard not being able to call his friend - who died in a car accident in 2013 - about any ''concerns'' he has during shooting on the franchise.

Speaking at the New York premiere of eighth movie 'Fate of the Furious' over the weekend, he told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I'm still reeling from the loss, the idea of continuing along without my brother Pablo and what that felt like and the complexities of that.

''If I ever had a concern of something I would call him. And I don't have that call now and I don't have that person that's dreaming up the impossible with me.

''One of the things that makes this film so magical, the relationships are so powerful that they bleed off screen.''

At the premiere, Vin introduced the movie and said there wasn't a second during shooting that he and the cast weren't thinking about Paul.

He said: ''There wasn't a second we made this movie, not a minute, not a day that went by that we weren't thinking about our brother Pablo.

''How to bring him into the movie, how to represent him and how to make something that he would be proud of.

''Pablo, I hope you are proud tonight.''

Ludacris, who also stars in the film as Tej, agreed with Vin and said the last movie was for Paul.

He said: ''The last movie was for Paul, we love to say this movie is from Paul.

''So I mean his presence is always going to be felt and at this point we're working hard and trying to make the best movie possible for him, to continue on his legacy.''