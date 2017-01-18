Vin Diesel's daughter already has a ''favourite car''.

The 'Fast and Furious' actor thinks 22-month-old Paulette has inherited his passions for luxury vehicles as she ''fights'' her siblings

Hania, eight, and six-year-old Vincent - who he has with long-term partner Paloma Jimenez - to play with a specific vehicle whenever they get their model vehicles out.

He told talk show host Jimmy Kimmel: ''Do you know my daughter, she's only 22 months old, has a favourite car already? I think it runs in the genes.

''A Dodge Daytona -- '69 Dodge Daytona. She fights for it whenever the kids are playing with cars. And I go, 'Paulette, where's your favorite car?' She goes over to the Dodge Daytona, lifts it up, and brings it to me.

''It's a burgundy -- a red burgundy, like the one in 'Fast 6'.''

Vin recently revealed he is a ''perfectionist'' in his work and one of teh most important things about his movies is the '''Oh s**t' factor''

Speaking about reprising his role of Xander Cage in 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage', he said: ''You know I'm a perfectionist. I have to make it incredible.

''Xander Cage is born from that. He's the guy from that side of the tracks, an athlete - because he broke his neck and arm doing some crazy thing the Olympics never acknowledged in his backyard. The accessibility is one thing that made the character so popular

''The extra thing I like to put in is the 'Oh s**t!' moment.''

And the Californian star - whose real name is Mark Sinclair - believes there should be an added category in the Oscar nominations where movies are awarded for the ''epic moment''.

He explained: ''There should be an Oscar category for that, it's like in gaming, that epic moment when you're about to kill the monster ... you're watching the screen and you go 'aaahh!' that moment that gets everybody at the edge of their seat.''