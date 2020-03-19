Sony have confirmed plans to release Vin Diesel movie 'Bloodshot' on Tuesday (24.03.20) in the US, months ahead of schedule as a result of movie theatres being closed to coronavirus.
Vin Diesel's film 'Bloodshot' is to be released early, as cinemas around the world close due to coronavirus.
The motion picture opened in the US just last week but as a result of many movie theatres shutting because of the pandemic, Sony are to drop 'Bloodshot' months early by making it available to buy digitally from Tuesday (24.03.20) in America.
Sony Pictures chairman Tom Rothman said in a statement: ''Sony Pictures is firmly committed to theatrical exhibition and we support windowing.
''This is a unique and exceedingly rare circumstance where theatres have been required to close nationwide for the greater good and 'Bloodshot' is abruptly unavailable in any medium.
''Audiences will now have the chance to own 'Bloodshot' right away and see it at home, where we are all spending more time.
''We are confident that - like other businesses hit hard by the virus - movie theatres will bounce back strongly, and we will be there to support them.''
Coronavirus - also known as COVID-19 - has killed nearly 9,000 people worldwide since it originated in China late last year.
Vin recently revealed he joined 'Bloodshot' because of his son.
The 52-year-old action star took on the role of the Valiant Comics superhero - and his Marine alter ego Ray Garrison - in the blockbuster, and said his 10-year-old son Vincent played a big part in him taking on the role, as well as influencing his 'Guardians of the Galaxy' stint.
He said: ''My kid did it. This is the second time... The only two pre-existing characters I've ever played -- and those of you who know my work, know it's Groot [in 'Guardians of the Galaxy'] and 'Bloodshot'.
''Both of them, in some way, I can attribute to my son.''
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
A feminist folk trio we can get behind.
For the opening night of his latest UK tour Frank Turner packed out Leas Cliff Hall for his first gig in Folkestone, playing a solo tour with no...
The Winter Gardens saw Blossoms in the Spring as the band brought their 2020 tour to the seaside to promote their third album, 'Foolish Loving...
You'd be surprised at how few women get to headline rock and metal festivals.
What's new in the music world this week?
The Long Goodbye is the scariest thing you'll watch this year.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
It was never going to be easy to match the impact of 2014's Guardians of...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
With the more dumbed-down title Fast & Furious 8 outside of North America, this overcrowded...
Dominic Toretto has gone rogue. It seemed like the game was finally up with Brian...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
Just what does Dominic Toretto think he's doing? It seems the original team has disbanded,...
It's been 15 years since Vin Diesel walked away from his XXX role, killing off...