Vin Diesel joined Nicky Jam on stage at the Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday night (27.04.17).

The 49-year-old actor duetted with the 36-year-old singer - who he starred with in 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' last year - on his song 'El Ganador' and provided the rap part in Spanish.

He blurted out: ''Now I'm making movies with Vin Diesel.''

The pair have made no secret of their plans to record music together.

Earlier this year, Nicky teased: ''This last week we began to record a song. The thing is that Vin wants to do Spanish music. He loves Spanish music. We just did a hook this past week and it was very simple. I think people will love it.''

Vin's performance is not his first foray into music has he's recently provided vocals for the Selena Gomez and Kygo song 'It Ain't Me'.

The Hollywood hunk had been teasing his recording session for the track on social media sharing with his 37 million followers his love of music and how he was stepping outside of his ''comfort zone'' laying down the lyrics.

He previously wrote on Instagram:''You all know how much I love music. so when one of your favorite producers @kygomusic invites you to the studio you go ... what I didn't expect was to be asked to go into the recording booth. Haha ... never be afraid to step out of your comfort zone! (sic)''

After they dropped the song Vin explained how he came to work with the 'Firestone' hitmaker after he attend his Grammys after party and he said he was ''speechless'' by how it turned out.

He wrote on the picture-sharing site: ''This was the day after I chilled with Kygo at my post Grammy party ... for years I have done low tech karaoke for you die hard fans, often showing a different and emotional side. But I was never invited into a professional studio, or never had the courage to try it for real with an engineer and everything. The magician somehow took my voice and and added it to the super talented Selena... Kygo sent over the track today and I am Speechless. Wow. Just speechless.(sic)''