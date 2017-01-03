Vin Diesel found the time to do the latest xXx film to help him overcome the pain of losing Paul Walker.
Fast and Furious actor Paul died during the Furious 7 shoot, when he was involved in an off set car accident. His co-stars and the movie’s crew honoured the late star by digitally adding him to the final scenes, but Vin has been open about how hard it was for him personally to finish the project without him.
To help him get over his close friend’s death, Vin threw himself into other projects, including his return as character Xander Cage, who was last seen in 2002’s xXx.
“I was close to not being able to find a window to do xXx,” Vin told #legend magazine. “But there was a greater need for me to do it because I had come off the very intense experience of shooting Fast seven and all that entailed, including the loss of a brother.
“Because that was so intense, I had to choose xXx. I had to shoot that, literally, so I could smile and laugh again because the character I’d been playing was so brooding and had forced me to go to such a dark place, doing it without someone that I loved.”
Vin will be back as his petrolhead alter ego Dominic Toretto later this year in Fast & Furious 8 with franchise favourites Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez and Ludacris all returning. New faces have also joined the successful movie series, including British icon Dame Helen Mirren.
“Helen Mirren, the wonderful and amazing Helen Mirren, accosted me at a Golden Globes party and basically threatened to beat me up if she wasn’t going to be in one,” Vin smiled of Helen’s casting.
xXx: Return of Xander Cage hits cinemas from 14 January (17).
