Vin Diesel has always had a special link to India ever since one of his father's meditation gurus told the actor's parents their son was going to surprise them.
The movie star premiered his latest movie XXX: The Return of Xander Cage in India last week (ends13Jan17), and admits it was a spiritual homecoming of sorts.
"My father was a theatre director and every day he used to meditate and one day we went up to the country to see a guru that had come from India to bless this whole group of people who were meditating," the Fast Five star recalls.
"I was a five-year-old kid and I was just playing around with my brother and the guru went up to my parents and said, 'That kid over there is gonna surprise you one day'. My parents, being the proud parents they are, said, 'We're already proud of him, we're good'. And the guru said, 'No, your son is going to surprise you one day beyond your wildest imagination'."
