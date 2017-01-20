Vin Diesel calls fatherhood the ''craziest stunt I ever did''.

The 49-year-old actor has daughters Similce, eight and Pauline, 22 months, along with son Vincent, six, with longtime love Paloma Jiménez, and said that being a dad is the biggest adventure he has ever had.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the action star said: ''The craziest stunt I ever did? Fatherhood.''

He also went on to praise his partner Paloma, saying: ''She's everything. She's the perfect mother. She's just so wonderful in so many ways.

''She's so stunningly beautiful, but the thing people don't realise is she's my rock, so she's so stunningly beautiful on the inside.''

Vin previously revealed his late co-star Paul Walker - who he named Pauline after - was instrumental in encouraging him to start a family.

He said: ''He must've been God-sent because he put me on the right path. He set me up. And when we did the first 'Fast & Furious', I was already 30 years old or something, but he was a father.

''When we were in the cars in between takes, he would tell me, 'Hey, Vin, it's not a scary thing to become a father' [and] give me all the good advice. Next thing I know, I am a dad ... [He] is why I named my daughter Pauline because of the credit that Paul Walker deserves in my personal life.

''Paul was very instrumental in my segue into fatherhood. He was the one that told me to go to the hospital.

''He's the one that told me to cut the umbilical cord. He told me to cut the umbilical cord! [He was] the only person, in California, that knew I was about to have a child.''