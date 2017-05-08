Vin Diesel dedicated the 'Fast and Furious' Generation Award to his late co-star Paul Walker at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday (07.05.17).

The actor starred as Brian O'Conner in the action film franchise and tragically died at the age of 40 in 2013 after the Porsche Carrera GT he was driving in with his friend Roger Rodas - who also died in the same incident - crashed into a lamppost and burst into flames.

49-year-old Vin recalled picking up the Best Duo prize with Paul in 2002, and how he wouldn't be collecting the prize if it wasn't for his ''brother''.

He also thanked the ''generation'' for accepting the ''multicultural'' franchise.

In a heartfelt speech, he said: ''In 2002, I was standing on this stage, and MTV had given Paul Walker and I an award for Best Duo. And now, 15 years later, I'm with my whole family, and you're giving us the Generation Award.

''Most importantly, I got to thank our generation. I got to to thank, a generation that was willing to accept this multicultural franchise where it didn't matter what colour your skin was or what country you are from, when you're family, you're family.''

Referring to Paul as his nickname, Pablo, he added: ''I could never stand on the stage and talk about 'Fast and Furious' without giving love to my brother, Pablo, our brother Pablo, we hope you are proud, thank you so much.''

Vin was joined on stage by his co-stars Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster and Tyrese Gibson as they proudly picked up the prestigious accolade at the star-studded ceremony held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles