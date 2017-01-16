The blockbuster opened in India on Thursday (12Jan17), and Diesel joined Padukone and her rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh on the red carpet, where he rubbed shoulders with Bollywood stars Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Sudhir Mishra, and Irrfan Khan.

And he admits he'll be smiling about his experience in India for quite some time.

"I have never seen a reception entering this country like when I got off the plane," he tells WENN. "The music, the fact that people are so happy to celebrate their culture is a beautiful thing so much so that when I got back to my hotel room and looked at pictures I noticed I was smiling too much! I thought people would think I walk around with a smile all the time.

"I have wanted to work with Deepika and when we started filming she said, 'I have one request: I would like to do a big Hollywood premiere in my home country of India'. So the fact that we're here means we've delivered on that promise."

And Vin hopes his new action movie will promote diversity and encourage Hollywood's studio bosses to cast more Indian, Latino and African-Americans as love interests for the top leading men.

"So much of what our movie is about is global harmony and the fact that you see love between our two characters is evidence of that," he adds. "The first movie that my father took me to see was The Thief of Baghdad starring Sabu. From that moment as a five year-old I always imagined that movie stars could look different than the ones that were in Hollywood - like myself. There is a long-standing connection with Hollywood and India and my success now. I was just waiting for the opportunity to come to India and it's such a blessing that she's (Deepika) in my life.

"It's such a blessing to have someone with such a beautiful soul be a part of the magic that's made on screen and be part of the blessing that is my life."