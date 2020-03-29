Vin Diesel and his 10-year-old son want to ''connect'' to the world as a ''global family'' amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 'Fast and Furious' star enlisted the help of his son Vincent - whom he has with his partner Paloma Jimenez - for an uplifting video over the weekend, where they did their best to spread joy during the ongoing global health crisis.

In the Instagram video, Vin said: ''My son just came out of his Mandarin class, online Mandarin class. We just wanted to give a quick shout-out and a quick message to the world. What do we wanna say?''

To which Vincent explained: ''We wanna say that as many ways as the coronavirus can be hurting us, it's also helping us in more ways than it's hurting us. And way number one, it's making us feel like a global family. We're all connecting in a way. Reason number two, we're thinking about the things that we didn't need but now we're thinking about ... we're not thinking about the coronavirus because well, we believe that we're going to be OK. We're thinking about other things, like how we can help the world and how we can help each other.''

At the end of the video, Vin - who looked touched by his son's words - added: ''We love you all.''

The sweet message comes after the 52-year-old actor - who also has daughters Hania, 11, and Pauline, five, with Paloma - had the release of his latest movie 'Bloodshot' released early after cinemas closed because of the virus.

The film - which focuses on the titular Valiant Comics superhero and his Marine alter ego Ray Garrison - opened in the US earlier this month, but was made available digitally on March 24 so that people could watch the flick despite the cinema closures.