Vin Diesel and his 10-year-old son want to ''connect'' to the world as a ''global family'' amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Vin Diesel and his 10-year-old son want to ''connect'' to the world as a ''global family'' amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The 'Fast and Furious' star enlisted the help of his son Vincent - whom he has with his partner Paloma Jimenez - for an uplifting video over the weekend, where they did their best to spread joy during the ongoing global health crisis.
In the Instagram video, Vin said: ''My son just came out of his Mandarin class, online Mandarin class. We just wanted to give a quick shout-out and a quick message to the world. What do we wanna say?''
To which Vincent explained: ''We wanna say that as many ways as the coronavirus can be hurting us, it's also helping us in more ways than it's hurting us. And way number one, it's making us feel like a global family. We're all connecting in a way. Reason number two, we're thinking about the things that we didn't need but now we're thinking about ... we're not thinking about the coronavirus because well, we believe that we're going to be OK. We're thinking about other things, like how we can help the world and how we can help each other.''
At the end of the video, Vin - who looked touched by his son's words - added: ''We love you all.''
The sweet message comes after the 52-year-old actor - who also has daughters Hania, 11, and Pauline, five, with Paloma - had the release of his latest movie 'Bloodshot' released early after cinemas closed because of the virus.
The film - which focuses on the titular Valiant Comics superhero and his Marine alter ego Ray Garrison - opened in the US earlier this month, but was made available digitally on March 24 so that people could watch the flick despite the cinema closures.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
A feminist folk trio we can get behind.
For the opening night of his latest UK tour Frank Turner packed out Leas Cliff Hall for his first gig in Folkestone, playing a solo tour with no...
The Winter Gardens saw Blossoms in the Spring as the band brought their 2020 tour to the seaside to promote their third album, 'Foolish Loving...
You'd be surprised at how few women get to headline rock and metal festivals.
What's new in the music world this week?
The Long Goodbye is the scariest thing you'll watch this year.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
It was never going to be easy to match the impact of 2014's Guardians of...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
With the more dumbed-down title Fast & Furious 8 outside of North America, this overcrowded...
Dominic Toretto has gone rogue. It seemed like the game was finally up with Brian...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
Just what does Dominic Toretto think he's doing? It seems the original team has disbanded,...
It's been 15 years since Vin Diesel walked away from his XXX role, killing off...