Hollywood hunk Vin Diesel has revealed he was ''intimidated'' by Dame Helen Mirren after meeting her at a Golden Globes party.
Vin Diesel was ''intimidated'' by Dame Helen Mirren when he met her for the first time.
The 72 year-old actress approached the 'Fast & the Furious' star at a Golden Globes after-party, where she spoke to him about the possibility of starring in the money-spinning film franchise.
Recalling his conversation with the award-winning actress, Vin shared: ''She's very intimidating, despite her 5'2″ frame, for a tough New Yorker like myself, I was intimidated. And I don't get intimidated easily.''
The 50-year-old actor - who first appeared in the franchise in 2001 - revealed how the actress jokingly told him to get his act together and put her in the eighth instalment of the franchise, 'The Fate of the Furious'.
She said: ''I've been wanting to be in 'Fast and Furious' forever! You're the producer, make it happen!''
Vin - who famously fell out with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson on the set of the film in 2016 - explained that working with the 'Calendar Girls' actress was a ''magical'' experience.
He told IndieWire: ''The whole experience was magical for me. The experience of working with her was so magical, and so validating for me.
''I remember this being one of my favourite days in my journey. No one else in the room mattered.
''Nothing existed but this bond between her and I, and there was something really magical and really special about it. And it's something that I'll take with me for the rest of my life ... It's probably her which is why 'The Fate of the Furious' was the fastest movie in history to hit a billion dollars.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
It was never going to be easy to match the impact of 2014's Guardians of...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
With the more dumbed-down title Fast & Furious 8 outside of North America, this overcrowded...
Dominic Toretto has gone rogue. It seemed like the game was finally up with Brian...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
Just what does Dominic Toretto think he's doing? It seems the original team has disbanded,...
It's been 15 years since Vin Diesel walked away from his XXX role, killing off...