Vin Diesel has acquired the rights to the 'xXx' franchise.

The 59-year-old actor - who stars as Xander Cage in the money-spinning action franchise - has purchased the rights to the movies from Revolution Studios alongside The H Collective and One Race Films.

As a result, Vin can now press ahead with plans to make a fourth film in the series, with the Hollywood star reprising the lead role and director DJ Caruso set to helm the project, according to Deadline.

DJ directed 2017's 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage', which also starred the likes of Donnie Yen, Nina Dobrev and Samuel L Jackson.

At the moment, it's not yet been confirmed who else will be returning to the series, but it's thought that Ruby could reprise the role of Adele Wolff.

Meanwhile, Vin's former 'Fast and the Furious' co-star DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON recently admitted he still feels ''ill will'' towards the Hollywood actor.

Dwayne - who was first rumoured to be feuding with his co-star in 2016 - admitted they have confronted their issues and accept they have different ''philosophies'' when it comes to their work.

He shared: ''Vin and I had a few discussions, including an important face-to-face in my trailer.

''And what I came to realise is that we have a fundamental difference in philosophies on how we approach moviemaking and collaborating. It took me some time, but I'm grateful for that clarity. Whether we work together again or not...''