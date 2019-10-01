DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON has hinted that his feud with Vin Diesel is over, three years after it started on the set of 'The Fate of the Furious'.
The pair allegedly fell out on the set of 'The Fate of the Furious' in 2016, which spilled onto social media, when Dwayne accused ''a male co-star'' of being a ''candy-a**'' and claimed that the anger had affected his performance.
He wrote on Instagram at the time: ''When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I'm not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling - you're right.''
And since then, the pair have often made comments which allude to a feud between the pair, with Vin once saying things were ''blown out of proportion''.
Speaking in 2017, he said: ''I think some things may be blown out of proportion.
''In my house, he's Uncle Dwayne ... It's not always easy being an alpha. And it's two alphas. Being an alpha is sometimes a pain in the butt.''
But now, it seems they have finally buried the hatchet, as Dwayne has thanked Vin for his ''support'' in the wake of the release of 'Hobbs and Shaw', the 'Fast and Furious' spin off that stars Dwayne and Jason Statham.
Dwayne, 47, said in an Instagram video: ''I want to thank brother Vin for your support of Hobbs and Shaw.''
The star also hinted that Vin, 52, has reached out to congratulate Dwayne and his wife Lauren Hashian on their recent wedding.
He said: ''I saw your post, and appreciate it.
''Lauren and I appreciate the wedding congratulations, we send love right back to you and Paloma [Jimenez, Vin's partner], it was a very classy post and I appreciate it, brother.''
The former wrestler then teased he could feature in the upcoming 'Fast and Furious 9'.
He said: ''And, of course, all roads lead to one thing. I'll be seeing you soon, Toretto.''
