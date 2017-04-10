Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Vin Diesel have ''different fundamental philosophies''.

The 44-year-old actor and Vin, 49, are said to be bitter rivals off-screen after starring alongside one another in the 'Fast and Furious' franchise - and The Rock has admitted they do not share the same approach to life.

The Rock told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Just like in life, you have different philosophies and people have different fundamental philosophies on how you do things. And again, the most important thing is just the movie.''

By contrast, Vin recently claimed the Hollywood duo are close and share a mutual respect.

Speaking earlier this month, he shared: ''I don't think the world really knows how close we are, in a weird way. I think some things may be blown out of proportion. I don't think that was his intention. I know he appreciates how much I work this franchise. In my house, he's Uncle Dwayne.

''I protect the franchise. I protect everybody including Dwayne. I protected Dwayne more than he'll ever know. And it doesn't matter. He doesn't have to know. But he appreciates it. He knows it. Dwayne has only got one Vin in his life. Dwayne Johnson only has one big brother in this film world and that's me.''

And while Vin admitted the pair have had their differences in the past, he insisted that they always work things out.

He said: ''I'm always rooting for Dwayne. I'm the first multicultural megastar in Hollywood. They didn't exist. To see another multicultural star come up is something I am very proud of. I'm always rooting Dwayne on.

''It's not always easy being an alpha. And it's two alphas. Being an alpha is sometimes a pain in the butt.''

Rumours of a feud between the duo first emerged in 2016 after the former wrestler slammed some unnamed 'Fast and Furious' franchise co-stars on social media.

In his rant, The Rock praised his female co-stars, Charlize Theron, Jordana Brewster and Michelle Rodriguez, but admitted it was a ''different story'' working with the guys.

He wrote: ''My female co-stars are always amazing and I love 'em. My male co-stars however are a different story.

''Some conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don't. The ones that don't are too chicken s**t to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses. (sic)''