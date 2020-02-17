Village People will mark their 40th anniversary at Party on the Heath with Pride in London.

The 'Y.M.C.A' hitmakers are set to perform with their original lead singer, Victor Willis, at the LGBTQ+ celebration as part of the Heritage Live Concert Series at Kenwood House on Hampstead Heath on June 18.

The Disco group will be joined by 'Murder on the Dancefloor' hitmaker Sophie Ellis-Bextor, who is performing with London's queer collective Sink The Pink.

Simon Jones, Director of Events at Pride in London, said: ''We at Pride in London are delighted to be partnering with Party on the Heath, particularly as the event will be making donations to Mind Out and LGBT Foundation.

''Featuring amazing performers this event promises to be one of the best go to events for the summer.''

The event will also help raise money for the charities Mind Out and LGBT Foundation.

The summer concert series is also set to see Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and more perform.

The 'Le Freak' hitmakers will play at the idyllic spot on June 20, with special guests Soul II Soul.

Whilst the former Oasis star and his band will headline on June 21.

David Rodigan and the Outlook Orchestra were previously confirmed for June 19.

The likes of Kris Kristofferson, Madness, and the Hacienda Classical have previously played the series.

Tickets for Party on the Heath go on general sale on Friday (21.02.20) at 9am from Ticketmaster.co.uk